HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,624. HNI has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.
HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
