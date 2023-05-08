HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,624. HNI has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HNI by 137.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth $201,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

