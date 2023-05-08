HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Erik D. Hand Purchases 5,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Hand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeStreet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 361,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

