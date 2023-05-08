Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 870 ($10.87) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.00) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 762.50 ($9.53).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 703.20 ($8.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 686.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 642.78. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,230.77%.

In related news, insider Andrew Cripps bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £30,240 ($37,781.11). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 23,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £158,632.64 ($198,191.70). Also, insider Andrew Cripps acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £30,240 ($37,781.11). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,754. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

