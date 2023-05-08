Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 518,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $137.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

