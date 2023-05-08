Hudock Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.34. 818,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,773. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

