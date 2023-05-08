Hudock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.37. The stock had a trading volume of 565,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,621. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

