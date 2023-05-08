Hudock Inc. Sells 184 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 911.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 544,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

GE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,691. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

