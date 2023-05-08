Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $221,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,176,000 after buying an additional 384,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 170,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

