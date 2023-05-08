Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,753. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.