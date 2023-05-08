Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 557,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,737. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.