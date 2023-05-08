Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of IonQ worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 1,857,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,369. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.90.

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

