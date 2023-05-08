Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.05. 123,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

