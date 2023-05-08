Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 283,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,592. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.