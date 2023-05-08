Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

