Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $30.77. 8,485,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,232,445. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

