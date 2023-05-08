Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $10,987,777 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $747.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $791.38 and its 200-day moving average is $757.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

