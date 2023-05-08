Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,725,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 631,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.