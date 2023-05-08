Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,965. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.