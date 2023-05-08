Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 144,800 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.6% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,316,668. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

