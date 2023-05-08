Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CQP traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,667. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

