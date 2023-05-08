Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. 386,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,392. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

