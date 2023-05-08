Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.46 and last traded at $94.34. Approximately 373,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 574,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $602,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $602,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 111,897 shares of company stock worth $12,950,081 and have sold 79,959 shares worth $10,013,071. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.