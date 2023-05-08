Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,711.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

