Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.92

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 128917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Ingevity Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

