InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INMD. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $33.69 on Thursday. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

