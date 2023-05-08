Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $300.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.