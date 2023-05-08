Insider Buying: AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Mark Twidell acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.85 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,375.00 ($43,956.95).

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.91%.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

