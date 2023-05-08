Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 49,711 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,978,798 shares in the company, valued at $170,500,732.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 172,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,347. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

