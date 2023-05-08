Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,979 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,979 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,230.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,164,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,730.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of STRR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 359,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,115. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

