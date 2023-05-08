Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Buys 14,366 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $13,647.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,183,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.