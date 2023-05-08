Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Sells $12,127,466.99 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AJG opened at $213.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $214.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

