Insider Selling: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £103,466.07 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.46), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($129,267.95).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 605.20 ($7.56) on Monday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 658.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 645.09.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,205.88%.

STAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

