Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $282.70

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.70 and last traded at $282.32, with a volume of 306101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,619 shares of company stock worth $6,446,316. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

