Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.90 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 416,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,930,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,020,000 after buying an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.