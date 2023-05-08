Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) vs. Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Head to Head Review

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $356,679.00 11.33 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -421.22% -65.81% -36.77% Regenicin N/A N/A -25.83%

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Regenicin

(Get Rating)

Regenicin, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which specializes in the development of regenerative cell therapies to restore the health of damaged tissues and organs. It intends to develop and commercialize a potentially lifesaving technology by the introduction of tissue-engineered skin substitutes to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds and a variety of plastic surgery procedures. The company was founded on September 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.