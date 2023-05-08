Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 813 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.18. 87,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,101. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

