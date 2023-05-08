Interactive Financial Advisors Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.47. 1,315,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,493. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

