Interactive Financial Advisors Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,293,000 after purchasing an additional 800,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

