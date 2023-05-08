Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,163. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $290.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

