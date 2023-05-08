Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,198.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

