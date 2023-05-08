InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.48. 511,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

