InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.58. 988,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

