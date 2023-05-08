Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 26,973 shares.The stock last traded at $110.90 and had previously closed at $111.74.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

