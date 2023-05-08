Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,014 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average daily volume of 2,799 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.63. 299,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,446,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

