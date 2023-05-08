IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.13. IonQ shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 899,397 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
