IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.40. 161,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,589. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.