IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 348,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,871. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $104.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.