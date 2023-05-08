IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.05. 1,625,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average is $306.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

