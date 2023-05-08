IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.09. 455,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,028. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

