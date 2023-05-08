IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,147 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.82. 352,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $232.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.